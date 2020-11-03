Perry Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19, eight to be quarantined

Submitted by Perry CSD

A release from the Perry Community School District said a Perry Elementary School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 3. All students and families in contact with this student have been notified.

Eight students will be quarantined for 14 days per direction from Dallas County Public Health. Wearing masks prevented an additional 14 students from being quarantined. All other students can attend classes as normal, the release said.