Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory calls for used American flag donations

Submitted by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory

URBANDALE – With Veterans Day quickly approaching, Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory is collecting American flags that are no longer fit-to-be-displayed. Donated flags will be honorably used in the future alongside the cremation of veterans.

“Through this ongoing program, we are able to properly retire American flags all while honoring veterans," Owner and Funeral Director, Mark Parrish said. "With the help of the community, we hope to give future veterans a proper tribute to thank them for the sacrifices they made for our freedom.”

Those who donate a flag can have ease knowing the flag will be retired in a proper and dignified way. The United States Flag Code states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

The community can drop off their used or worn flags at any Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory location. Facilities are located in Urbandale, Winterset and Adel. Caldwell Parrish requests that those entering the facility to drop off a flag please wear a mask.