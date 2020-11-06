Adel Archery Range gets an update

T.K. West

Correspondent

As an avid bowhunter and archer, David McAdon would often have to drive quite a distance just to practice. Because of this, McAdon worked with the Adel Parks and Recreation Board in order to develop an Archery Center that was more local. Now after five years located at 1505 Old Portland Road and new signage added a few years ago, the Adel Archery Range was in need of refurbishment.

“The Archery Center helps the Adel Parks and Recreation Department meet its mission to provide the community with high-quality leisure facilities and recreational and cultural opportunities. Archery is a healthy activity that promotes balance, mental focus, and building upper body strength,” McAdon said. “It’s a fun sport that can be recreational or competitive.”

Although the Archery Center is maintained on an annual basis, this year there were specific areas of the range that were in need of even more attention due to the wear and tear from use and Mother Nature. Along with his father, members of the boy scouts and members of the cub scouts, McAdon worked to update areas such as the target stands, fence rails and yardage markers. The volunteers also worked together to replace shooting pad boarders, paint picnic tables, reconfigure bow holders and more.

“A lot of the prep work was done by my dad, Kent McAdon and myself. The whole project took 12 hours over several days,” McAdon said. “One of the biggest problems at the archery range is that people use broadheads on our field tip targets and it destroys them.”

A grand opening to celebrate the new range was originally held on Oct. 3, 2015, with initial funding made possible through the City of Adel, a grant from the Dallas County Foundation, donations and both city and community labor. Funding to maintain the range currently comes from the parks and recreation department’s budget. McAdon says that there is the potential to expand the archery range in the future to include both an elevated shooting platform and a broadhead pit.

“It’s another example of a partnership between the City of Adel and the community to provide more recreational activities, adding to the quality of life in Adel,” McAdon said. “It’s one of the few sports that allows everyone from all skill levels to stand on the same line and shoot at the same time, making it a great family activity.”

Community members interested in using the archery range must first acquire a permit through Adel City Hall. Each permit holder will then receive a copy of the rules for the range as well as the proper archery shooting procedures.

“This is an important amenity as it is very unique. This is one of 2 known archery ranges in Central Iowa,” Adel Parks and Recreation Director Nick Schenck said. “The unique, special-purpose park serves a need for those that enjoy hunting and the outdoors. It gives a safe place for people to practice their archery shooting instead of doing it in their backyard at their residence.”