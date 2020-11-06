Jordan Chapman installs new playground in Adel for Eagle Scout project

T.K. West

Correspondent

As a junior at the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Community School District, Jordan Chapman of Troop 152 has recently built a new playground for his Eagle Scout project. Chapman said that this project will not only benefit the people of Adel but also other communities and teams that play at the Little League Ballfields. The new playground is located at 420 North 7th St. and was finished this past August.

“I chose to do this project because the old playground was old and needed an update and there are many little kids that go to the park when their siblings have a baseball game,” Chapman said. “I have seen many kids that are young and don't want to watch their brother or sister play in their game. [They] play on the old equipment so it felt right to put a new one up.”

Chapman said that the planning process for building the new structure was a long one. In addition to making sure that he had the proper landing surface, he also had to determine which playground to choose as well as details such as the color of the swings. Chapman initially had three playground designs in mind before contacting Adel Parks and Recreation Director Nick Schenck. He then asked Schenck for advice on which equipment would be the best fit for the available space.

“Jordan Chapman’s Eagle Scout project will benefit the community for many years. This new feature will keep siblings entertained while their other siblings are playing ball. Jordan is a great kid who put a lot of thought and hard work into the project,” Schenck said.

In the end, it took three weekends and approximately 26 workers for Chapman to build the new playground. This included other scouts, adult leaders and Chapman’s family.

Funding for the project also ranged from a donation of pea gravel to donations from local organizations such as the Adel American Legion, the Adel Knights of Columbus and the Adel Lions Club, to name a few. Pat Rohret of the Adel Lions Club said that as a sponsor for the cub scouts in Adel, it is great to see the young men obtain the Eagle Scout award after years of smaller projects and badges.

“These projects, like Jordan's help many people in the community not just one person or family. We really like helping because these scout projects help these young men learn to complete goals and the Lions think it makes great future citizens. Citizens that hopefully will make great leaders in their community and future Lions members,” Rohret said.

Before Chapman can officially become an Eagle Scout, he first has to complete one required merit badge, write a report and submit the paperwork. In addition to scouts Chapman is also a part of the Local Thespian Troupe, plays trombone and participates in choir.

“Being able to complete this project and getting close to getting my eagle is very important because I would be a first generation Eagle Scout. It shows all my hard work that I have put into scouts,” Chapman said.