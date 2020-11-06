Veterans Day program at Iowa Veterans Cemetery moves to virtual format

Submitted by Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs

The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs will broadcast its annual Iowa Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony via Facebook live at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter. The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. and be available on the page afterward for later viewing.

State Command Chief Warrant Officer Joedy Van Velzen, of the Iowa Army National Guard, will be the keynote speaker, with guest remarks from Rear Admiral Robert Nowakowski, USNR, Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command/Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command Force Development.

The ceremony is virtual only. However, Iowa Veterans Cemetery grounds will be open for visitation as usual. Administrative offices will remain closed per federal holiday observance practices.

All visitors are requested to adhere to national CDC, IDPH and local county guidelines for COVID compliance.

Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs encourages Iowans across the state to honor their military service members, veterans, loved ones and those who made the ultimate sacrifice, by observing Veterans Day safely and practically.