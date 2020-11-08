Adel Police Report: Oct. 13-31

Submitted by Adel Police Department

10-13-20

Theft: Halbrook Excavating of Ankeny reported a theft in the 300 block of N. 5th St. Item estimated at $156.

10-14-20

Theft: Kids Korner of Adel reported an attempted scam in the 1800 block of Grove St. Nothing taken.

10-15-20

Accident: Vehicle one was stopped at Tiger Drive and S. 4th St. when vehicle two struck vehicle one. Damages estimated at $2,000.

Theft: Mid-American Energy of Adel reported a theft in the 200 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Items estimated at $20.

10-16-20

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling east bound in the 700 block of Greene St. Vehicle two crossed the intersection and struck vehicle one. Damages estimated at $4,500.

10-17-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 500 block of Van Fossen Ln. Item estimated at $20.

Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 800 block of Main St. Nothing taken.

10-20-20

Arrest: A 46 year old female Adel resident was arrested for trespass.

10-21-20

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling eastbound in the 2400 block of Greene St. Vehicle two backed up and struck vehicle one. Damages estimated at $500.

10-22-20

Accident: A driver was backing up in the 1000 block of 9th St. when he struck a fire hudrant. Damages estimated at $3,035.

10-23-20

Theft: Fuller’s Standard Service of Adel reported a theft from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Old Portland Rd. Item estimated at $3,900.

10-24-20

Arson: An Adel resident reported an arson in the 300 block of S. 11th St. Damages estimated at $1,000.

10-26-20

Theft: ADM School District of Adel reported a theft from a vehicle in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item estimated at $800.

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 1800 block of Horse n Buggy Dr. Damages estimated at $50.

Arrest: A 24 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.

Theft: ADM Middle School of Adel reported a theft in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Items estimated at $40.

10-28-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 800 block of Shelby Dr. Nothing taken.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 600 block of S. 12th St. Nothing taken.

Arrest: A 21 year old male Adel resident was arrested for public intoxication, interference with official acts and assault on a peace officer.

10-29-20

Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant, original charge possession of controlled substance.

10-30-20

Theft: Kum & Go of Adel reported shoplifting in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item estimated at $21.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 24700 block of Quail Av., Adel. Items estimated at $16,000.

10-31-20

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling eastbound in the 24000 block of 288th Trail. Vehicle two backed up and struck vehicle one Damages estimated at $1,050.

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling southbound in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Vehicle two pulled out of a parking lot in front of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $5,500.