Dallas County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 28 - Nov. 2

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 28

Matthew Collins, De Soto Police Department, was traveling westbound in the 25000 of 360th street when he struck a deer with the patrol car. The vehicle sustained approximately $7,000 and had to be towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported to the occupant of the vehicle.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported around the 100 mile marker of I80 when he struck a deer and his vehicle was forced into the cable barriers. There were no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle and damage was estimated at $6,000. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Driver one was driving on N Ave, when he slowed to turn onto Raccoon Road. His vehicle was hit by driver two who said she did not see him in time. Vehicle one received an estimated $3, 000 damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported in vehicle one. Vehicle two received approximately $5,000 damage and was towed from the scene. Driver two was taken to Methodist Hospital by Dallas County EMS for complaint of pain.

Oct. 29

A 24 year old male Camdenton, MO resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance – marijuana 1st, unlawful possession of prescription drug.

A 36 year old male Omaha, NE resident was arrested for Operating While Under The Influence – 1st Offense. He was also cited for No Valid Driver’s License and Improper Use Of Median, Curb, or Access Facility.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 26000 block of Highway 6 when he hit a deer. His vehicle sustained approximately $6,000 damage. There were no reported injuries to the occupants of the vehicle and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Oct. 30

A 28 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A 25 year old female Des Moines was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for a probation violation hearing. The original charge theft 2nd degree.

A 21 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms. The original charge was possession of controlled substance marijuana – 3rd.

A 21 year old male Appleton, WI resident was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

A 24 year old male Menasha, WI resident was cited and released for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 22 year old male Appleton, WI resident was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

A juvenile from Adel was driving westbound on 312th St when they attempted to turn onto Meadow Road. The driver over shot the turn and lost control. The vehicle rolled onto its side in the ditch. There were no injuries report and the vehicle sustained approximately $7,500 damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Oct. 31

A 25 year old male Chicago, IL resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 21 year old male Chicago, IL resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 22 year old female Des Plaines, IL resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 19 year old male Harwood Heights, IL resident was arrested for controlled substance violation , failure to affix drug stamp, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on 240th St. There were no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained approximately $2,000 damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Nov. 1

A 36 year old female Madrid resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 28000 block of El Paso Ave. The vehicle traveling behind vehicle one also struck the same deer. There were no injuries report to any occupants of the vehicles. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at approximately $500. Damage to vehicle two was report at approximately $10,000 and her vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 114 mile marker on I80. Damage was estimated at approximately $5,000 and had to be towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on W Ave. Damage was estimated at $2,000 and the vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 2

A 36 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 108 mile marker. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $5,000. The owner was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.