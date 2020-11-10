ADM Middle School to hold Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11

Submitted by ADM Middle School

The ADM Middle School is planning to celebrate community Veterans and active military members on Veterans Day but will do so differently due to the unique circumstances COVID has provided us.

Instead of having several guest speakers and an assembly, we are instead inviting you to a Veterans Day parade around Tiger Drive. This will be held from 1:45-2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. We ask Veterans to enter on the east side of the building campus (S 4th Street) and line up by the baseball fields. There will be a vehicle directing the parade route and staff members outside the building upon your arrival should you have any questions. We will then have you exit out the east side as well to avoid extra traffic on Highway 169.

Goody bags will be given to you by students along the route and our entire Middle School student body will be welcoming you with signs, smiles and waves!

If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact the Middle School Office at 515-993-3490.