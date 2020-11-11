Dallas County residents work to better serve Iowa's vets

Submitted by Midwest Family Lending

VAN METER – In celebration of Veterans Day, Midwest Family Lending is proud to announce that five of its licensed mortgage loan originators have earned the National Association of Mortgage Brokers’ (NAMB) Certified Veterans Loans Specialist (CVLS) Certification. Jason Pleggenkuhle, Molly Maguire, Kyle Guldenpfennig, Charles D. Chedester and Curvin Larson completed this advanced training to help veterans get the most out of their VA loan benefits, demonstrating their commitment to serving military and veteran homebuyers.

The Certified Veterans Loan Specialist Certification enables mortgage professionals to expertly guide borrowers through the many nuances associated with VA loans including the program’s requirements, restrictions and exemptions.

“VA loans are an amazing benefit that veterans have earned, and it’s our responsibility as loan originators to help them take advantage of it,” said Charles Chedester, CRMS, CVLS, licensed mortgage loan originator with Midwest Family Lending. “But to maximize that benefit, veterans need their loan officer to understand and help guide them through their applications.”

Midwest Family Lending’s team represents half of the 10 CVLS-certified mortgage loan originators in Iowa and joins the more than 500 certified nationally.

“Serving those who have served in our nation’s military is important to us as a company,” said Chuck West, president of Midwest Family Lending. “We hope our team members’ certifications are an indication of that strong commitment.”