Veterans receive Quilts of Valor from colleagues at Farm Bureau Financial Services

Submitted by Farm Bureau Financial Services

Farm Bureau Financial Services employees recognized 13 veteran colleagues for their military service, presenting them with handcrafted quilts during a virtual event on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The quilts are part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission, which is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.

The handmade quilts were made by fellow employees and presented to the following veterans in five states.

Local veterans receiving quilts include:

Roger Robnson, Navy, Ames, IA

Kent Cole, Navy, Des Moines

Brandon Eckardt, Marines, Des Moines

Jeff Gray, Navy, Des Moines

Nick Moore, Army, West Des Moines

James Puffett, Marines, West Des Moines

Joseph Milani, Navy, West Des Moines

Matthew Heit, Navy, Waukee

“We honor and appreciate our veteran employees for their sacrifice and dedication,” said CEO Dan Pitcher. “We know our freedom comes at the cost of the dedication of the men and women who have put their lives on the line for us. These quilts are a reminder that your service and sacrifices haven’t gone unnoticed.”

Since 2016, Farm Bureau Financial Services has awarded 78 quilts to veteran employees. To learn more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, visit www.qovf.org.