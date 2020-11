Submitted by Adel Police Department

11-5-20

Criminal Mischief: Casey’s General Store South of Adel reported vandalism in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. No damages.

11-6-20

Theft: Tanya Lamb of Adel reported an attempted scam in the River Vista Trailer Park. Nothing taken.

11-8-20

Arrest: A 21 year old male Adel resident was arrested for operating while under the influence.