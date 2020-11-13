Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Nov. 2-10

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 2

A 37 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation. The original charge was possession of a weapon.

A 55 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was false report to public entity.

A 44 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, failure to affix drug stamp and controlled substance violation.

An 18 year old male Creston resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was burglary 3rd degree.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 18000 block of Hwy 141. Damage was estimated at $10,000. There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the vehicle.

A Waukee driver was driving on W Ave at Hwy 44, when she experienced a medical problem. She stopped the vehicle, but was rear ended by another vehicle, driven by a Grimes driver. Damage was estimated at $2,000 to each vehicle. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. Driver one was treated at the scene by Grimes Fire Dept. No other injuries were reported.

Nov. 3

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 17000 block of Hwy 141. Damage was estimated at $2,000 and she was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.

A 28 year old male Wooster, OH resident was arrested on a warrant for violating probation terms.

Nov. 4

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 16000 block of Old Hwy 6. Damage was estimated at $1,500 and the owner will make arrangements to move it at a later time. No injuries were reported.

A 62 year old male Altoona resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense. He was also cited for open container.

Nov. 5

A 28 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of no contact order.

A 25 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.

A 28 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant.

Nov. 6

A deer versus semi accident was reported on Interstate 80 near the 105 mile marker. There were no injuries reported. Damage was estimated at $10,000 and the semi had to be towed from the scene.A Council Bluffs driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near the 112 mile marker when he struck a deer. His car then skidded to the left and he struck the center guard rails. Damage was estimated at $15,000 and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the vehicle.

A 25 year old male Redfield resident was arrested for consumption of alcohol in public place and interference with official acts.

A 62 year old male Coon Rapids resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 39 year old male Jefferson resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 19 year old female Manning resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 19 year old male Manning resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 32 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 3rd offense.

Nov. 7

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of 360th Street. Damage was estimated at $3,000. There were no injuries and the vehicle was driven away from the scene.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 26000 block of N Ave. Damage was estimated at $5,000 and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 8

Driver one was driving westbound on Hwy 141 going slow with her hazard lights on because of a mechanical problem. Driver two did not see vehicle one and hit the rear of her vehicle. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $10,000. Damage to vehicle two was estimated at $9,000. Driver one was transported to Dallas Co. Hospital. Driver two did not report any injuries. A third vehicle suffered a flat tire when it drive through debris from the accident.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 107 mile marker on Interstate 80. Damage was estimated at approximately $2,500 and there were no injuries reported.

A 26 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was public intoxication and interference with official acts.

A 34 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operating while under the influence.

A Huxley driver was traveling northbound in the 33000 block of G trail on his motorcycle, when driver two, of Earlham, pulled out from a private driveway. Driver one laid down the motorcycle and collided with the ground. The vehicles did not collide. Driver one was taken to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines with injuries. Driver two was not injured. Damage to the motorcycle was estimated at $500. Driver two was cited for unsafe entry onto sidewalk or roadway.

Nov. 9

A 53 year old male Jamaica resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

A 56 year old female Perry resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

Driver one was traveling westbound on 240th when he attempted to turn onto W Ave. When he turned, his vehicle was struck by driver two. There were no injuries reported to either party. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $3,000 and vehicle two was estimated at $2,500 and was privately towed. Driver one was cited for turning at intersection violation.

Nov. 10

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported on Hwy 141. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $6,000 and the vehicle was towed from the scene.