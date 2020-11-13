De Soto Police Report: Oct. 4-29

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

10-4-20

Male arrested for OWI 1st offense.

10-7-20

Lorry Conrad reported an attempted burglary.

10-10-20

Kum & Go reported a forgery, male passed a fake 100-dollar bill.

10-13-20

West Des Moines Police relayed a child abuse case that occurred in De Soto.

10-16-20

Male cited and released for driving under suspension.

10-22-20

Charles Matthew reported criminal mischief.

10-26-20

Two vehicle accident at Ellefson Dr and Hwy 169. Weather related.

10-28-20

De Soto Officer reported a car vs deer accident involving the city patrol car.

10-29-20

Randall Dippel reported a car vs deer accident.