De Soto Police Report: Oct. 4-29
Submitted by De Soto Police Department
10-4-20
Male arrested for OWI 1st offense.
10-7-20
Lorry Conrad reported an attempted burglary.
10-10-20
Kum & Go reported a forgery, male passed a fake 100-dollar bill.
10-13-20
West Des Moines Police relayed a child abuse case that occurred in De Soto.
10-16-20
Male cited and released for driving under suspension.
10-22-20
Charles Matthew reported criminal mischief.
10-26-20
Two vehicle accident at Ellefson Dr and Hwy 169. Weather related.
10-28-20
De Soto Officer reported a car vs deer accident involving the city patrol car.
10-29-20
Randall Dippel reported a car vs deer accident.