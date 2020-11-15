Dallas County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association continues annual food basket program

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association will continue to do their annual food basket program, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to cancel their Shop with a Cop program.

Jeremiah Minshall has been working at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years as a 911 Dispatcher. He is also the President of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association.

“Both programs were started in 1995 and have steadily expanded since the beginning,” Minshall said. “The program was started with the intent of helping Dallas County Sheriff’s staff and to assist residents of Dallas County where we see a need existed.”

In 2008, 50 baskets were given out to families in need. Last year, they delivered 75 baskets.

“One basket is actually two large boxes of food and sundries,” Minshall said. “This year we are in touch with Osmundson Manufacturing to see if we can do even more boxes since the virus has taken its toll on many families.”

At this time, they have no needs from the community members as all of the food is donated by Osmundson Manufacturing. Hy-line donates egg boxes to hold all of the items. Tyson also donates different meats to the food basket program.

Baskets will be assembled on Dec. 16 and they will be delivered on Dec. 17. Many county volunteers, full-time fire departments, EMS, sheriff’s deputies and police pfficers from different communities help deliver the baskets.

“My hope is that these programs will let all the communities in the county know that we as members of the Benevolent and staff of the sheriff’s office are here for them,” Minshall said. “These programs are looked forward to every year by the volunteers who assist in these programs as well as those who have received assistance.”

To apply to receive a food basket go to www.dallascountyiowa.gov. The sign-up sheet is on the front page of the website under the ‘News’ link.

“I would like everyone to know that if they have a need to please apply,” Minshall said. “We enjoy helping everyone out that we can. We intend to bring Shop with a Cop back in full force next year as well.”