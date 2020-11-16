Waukee man wins $300,000 lottery prize

Submitted by Iowa Lottery

CLIVE — A Waukee man has won a $300,000 lottery prize.

Brandon May won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s, 20 W. Hickman Road in Waukee, and claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

Win Big is a $30 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $300,000, 42 prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.38. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.