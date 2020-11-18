Community Thanksgiving Dinner makes changes to annual event in Adel

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

Tim Canney has been the organizer for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Adel for the past few years. The dinner usually takes place at the ADM High School in the commons area, but this year, there will not be the typical dine-in experience.

“We will continue with the delivery and carry out options,” Canney said.

To set up a delivery, call Lincoln Savings Bank at 993-5663. For carry out, stop by the ADM High School circle drive. The meals will be brought out to the cars.

They serve 300+ meals each year to people in the Adel area. Canney and his daughter started serving years ago and when someone needed help organizing it, he stepped in.

“Everyone is welcome to come each year, but we especially want to offer a place to come for those who don’t have a place to gather with friends or family,” Canney said. “We also love to provide delivery for those who can’t get out of their homes.”

Fully cooked and ready to eat meals may be picked up at the ADM High School on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Canney shared they typically serve turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, candied yams and a wide variety of pies for dessert.

Contributions to the Community Thanksgiving Dinner may be dropped off at Lincoln Savings Bank located at 312 Nile Kinnick Dr S, in Adel.

“We rely on donations from local community members and organizations," Canney said. “Spread the word about this dinner to those who could benefit.”