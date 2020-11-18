Dallas Center Rotary members present check for library addition

Submitted by Dallas Center Rotary

The Dallas Center Rotary presented a check to Roy R Estle Memorial Library Director, Shelly Cory Shivvers, to help provide interior furnishings for the Dallas Center library addition. Several members of the club have also contributed personal pledges and donations totaling approximately $80,000 to help support this project. The club held a hybrid meeting with eight members (plus Shelly) in person and seven (shown projected on the wall) attending through Zoom.

Shelly reported that the library exterior is moving along rapidly with the east side insulation, bricks and windows nearing completion. The west side is now moving to the brick installation phase. Once the exterior is done, the construction will begin on the interior.