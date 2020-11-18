SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dallas Center Rotary members present check for library addition

Submitted by Dallas Center Rotary
Participants, from left, John Mortimer, Melissa Burdick, Shelly Cory Shivvers, Kate Sheets, Chuck Fagen, Bob King, Sharol Williams, and Tom Barrett. Kelly Broderick served as photographer. Zoom participants included (top) Ben Rouse and Tyler Lyon; (middle) Laura Leighton-Harris, Ralph Brown, and Matt Simpson; and (lower) Mary Ireland and Tim Short.

The Dallas Center Rotary presented a check to Roy R Estle Memorial Library Director, Shelly Cory Shivvers, to help provide interior furnishings for the Dallas Center library addition. Several members of the club have also contributed personal pledges and donations totaling approximately $80,000 to help support this project. The club held a hybrid meeting with eight members (plus Shelly) in person and seven (shown projected on the wall) attending through Zoom.

Shelly reported that the library exterior is moving along rapidly with the east side insulation, bricks and windows nearing completion. The west side is now moving to the brick installation phase. Once the exterior is done, the construction will begin on the interior.

Exterior work is moving along rapidly for the Roy R Estle Memorial Library addition in Dallas Center.