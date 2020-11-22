Adel Police Report: Nov. 9-14

Submitted by Adel Police Department

11-9-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 1100 block of Hunter Ct. Nothing taken.

11-10-20

Accident: Vehicle one was stopped in the 29000 block of R Ave. Vehicle two was traveling northbound when she struck the rear of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $2,000.

11-12-20

Accident: Vehicle one was stopped in the 400 block of Greene St. Vehicle two was traveling northbound when he struck the rear of vehicle two. Damages estimated at $1,000.

11-13-20

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 700 block of S 12th St. Damages estimated at $5.

Accident: A Des Moines driver was traveling eastbound in the 500 block of Greene St. when he struck a speed sign. Damages estimated at $750.

Arrest: A 21 year old male Adel resident was arrested for operating while under the influence.

Arrest: A male juvenile of Adel, age 13, was arrested for arson.

Arrest: A male juvenile of Adel, age 15, was arrested for assault.

11-14-20

Arrest: A 28 year old male Adel resident was arrested for assault.