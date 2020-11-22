Adel Rotary presents check to Good Samaritan Food Pantry

Submitted by Adel Rotary Club

Celia McCollum, Operating Manager of the Adel Good Samaritan Food Pantry, recently received a check for $500 from Bob Grove, Adel Rotary Service Committee Chair, to support the Thanksgiving Baskets that will be distributed to families in need this year.

McCollum explained that it is anticipated that 97 baskets will be needed this year, an increase over past years. The Food Pantry serves the ADM and Van Meter School Districts and has expanded to serve Redfield and Linden.

Food insecurity has always been a concern in Dallas County but has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Rotary Clubs try to address health needs through local and regional projects that improve the lives of people across the world.