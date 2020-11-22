Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Nov. 10-15

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 10

A 37 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 2nd offense.

A 41 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for operating while under the influence 1st offense.

A 33 year old male Clarinda resident was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 16000 block of Highway 141. There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the vehicle and damage was estimated at $8,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 17000 block of 280th Street. Damage was estimated at $5,000 and the vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported to the occupants of the car.

Nov. 11

A 30 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operating while under the influence 1st offense.

A 31 year old female Perry resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance. She was also cited for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 33000 block of R Ave. Damage was estimated at $4,000 and will be privately removed from the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Driver one was traveling north bound on Hwy 169 when driver two drifted into the opposite lane and struck vehicle one. An occupant of vehicle two was taken to the Dallas Co Hospital with minor injuries. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $8,000 and vehicle two sustained an estimated $10,000 damage. Driver two was cited for driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Nov. 12

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 34000 block of R Ave. Damage was estimated at $3,500. There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the car.

Driver one was working his route for a waste management company. He was facing westbound on F90 at Sample Ln when driver two ran into the back of his garbage truck. Driver two was taken to Methodist hospital by Dallas County EMS, for treatment of his injuries. Driver one was not injured. Damage to the garbage truck was estimated at $5,000. Damage to vehicle two was estimated at $45,000. Driver two was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to stop in assured clear distance and open container.

Nov. 13

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 5th degree.

Nov. 14

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on 141st in Guthrie County. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle sustained approximately $4,000 in damage.

A 37 year old male Granger resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A 45 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse w/ intent to inflict serious injury, 1st offense.

Nov. 15

A 50 year old male De Soto resident was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court. The original charge was criminal mischief 2nd degree and contempt – violation of no contact/protective rder.