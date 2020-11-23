Adel Ministerial Association to hold virtual Community Thanksgiving Service

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

Rev. Dr. Doug Pfeiffer, Senior Pastor of First Christian Church of Adel, is a member and convener of the Adel Ministerial Association. This group coordinates the ministries of Adel and community churches to offer a broad, united and effective witness and service to the community.

The pastors in the Adel Ministerial Association also meet for fellowship, mutual support and to better understand the needs of the community.

“All of the pastors, or their representatives, of Adel and surrounding community churches are welcome in this group,” Pfeiffer said. “About five pastors regularly participate.”

The Adel churches that are involved in the Ministerial Association include The Adel United Methodist Church, Panther Creek Church of the Brethren, St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, Grace Lutheran Church and First Christian Church.

Pfeiffer shared they are currently needing donations to their Ministerial Assistance Fund to help transient people and local residents with food, rent etc. Funds are not just given to people within Adel.

“We have [also] helped transients and people from the greater Des Moines area,” Pfeiffer said.

People may send donations to the church office that they are affiliated with or to the Adel United Methodist Church located at 115 S. 10th St, Adel. The Adel United Methodist Church distributes the funds and their website asks that contributions are clearly marked Ministerial Fund.

A Thanksgiving Church Service will be taking place to benefit the Ministerial Assistance Fund.

“We normally have a community Thanksgiving service at one of our churches, which follows a soup potluck meal,” Pfeiffer said. “People from different churches contribute.”

Leadership from the different participating churches lead different parts of the worship.

“This year, because of COVID-19, we are doing a virtual Community Thanksgiving Service in which the leadership from different churches are submitting videos of their respective parts of the service,” Pfeiffer said. “Then [it] will be stitched together into a wholistic and meaningful video service.”

The video will be posted through the churches’ different social media accounts and on their websites by Nov. 24.

Pfeiffer shared that at the virtual church service, there will be two wonderful songs by a handbell choir and four beautiful piano songs, all with a joyous Thanksgiving theme. They will be focusing on the message of giving thanks to God.

“We want to uplift, inspire and motivate people to engage in giving thanks in this difficult time,” Pfeiffer said. “There are so many blessings in our lives. It is helpful to remember them and to thank God for them.”