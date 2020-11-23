ADM Scholarship Foundation announces November Students of the Month

Submitted by ADM Scholarship Foundation

We are soon coming to the end of a year that will be written in our future history books. November meant the ninth month of a pandemic that most of us have never experienced. However, November also brought other blessings — Nov. 3 we had the freedom to vote in a nation that is free. Nov. 11 we honored our veterans — the ones who fought to maintain our freedom. Nov. 26th we pause to be thankful for the blessings in our lives. Our families, friends, our students and teachers in the ADM School District.

The ADM Scholarship Foundation and local businesses want to honor the November Students of the Month. The teachers and coaches have named these students for their contribution in their specific category. The businesses then make a contribution to the Scholarship Foundation. Congratulations to the November Students of the Month.

Student of the Month

Cash Riker — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Julia Case and Emily Ahrens

Fine Arts

Drama--Jordan Chapman (Onstage) and Kimberly Hall (Backstage) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Volleyball

Neveah Wood — Patrick’s Restaurant

Cheer

Lilah Hegarty — Adel Health Mart

Boys Cross Country

Nate Mueller — Insight Wealth Group

Girls Cross Country

Astraea Munyon — Adel Rotary Club

A special thank you to the businesses and all the supporters of the ADM Scholarship Foundation for their contributions to the scholarship program. The ADM Seniors who are planning to attend post-secondary institutions or a qualified training program may apply to receive a scholarship. Announcement of the recipients is made each year at commencement.

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide these scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500.

More information may be found on the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.