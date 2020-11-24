Dallas County Sheriff's Office reminds residents to watch out for scams during holiday season

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has received numerous reports of a scam where an individual is falsely identifying himself as Sgt. Jim Brown of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office in order to gain personal information. These incidents are under investigation.

If you received a strange call and it doesn't make sense to you, please hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency. They should be able to assist you in validating the call itself.

With the holidays upon us this always seems to be the time where scams seem to be be more prevalent. Please be vigilant and help those around you.