Van Meter Community Development Corporation to sponsor first-annual Light the Town Challenge

T.K. West

Correspondent

With their annual Sips and Snacks event suspended this year due to COVID-19, the Van Meter Community Development Corporation will instead sponsor its first annual Light the Town Challenge. As part of this challenge participants are encouraged to show off their holiday spirit by decorating their home, business, or a city approved area of town.

“Sips and Snacks will not be happening so the challenge was put together. Sips and Snacks was a great way for businesses to be acknowledged and this year we continue to showcase businesses through our social media outlet when businesses fill out the business intake form,” Rona Jacobs of Salon TEC said.

Judging for all entries will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, with decorations remaining up through the new year. Categories for the Light the Town Challenge competition include residential, business and community. Top placements in each category will not only receive prizes but also one full year of bragging rights.

“I am looking forward in seeing all the competitors’ lights and seeing it being the joy to the town,” Jacobs said. “It gives our community a sense of togetherness and joy. These events develop compassionate actions of our great community.”

In addition, after Gov. Kim Reynolds' recent proclamation on Nov. 16, the 2020 Van Meter Winter Market is instead planned to be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Organizers ask community members to watch for updated details regarding the market as they work to convert the event from its traditional indoor setting to a new drive through experience.