WinterFest on Wheels set for Dec. 4 in Waukee

T.K. West

Correspondent

After over 15 years of celebrations, this year’s Waukee WinterFest Event has been changed to “WinterFest on Wheels.”

The WinterFest event has typically been held indoors since 2013 because of inclement weather conditions. Since that time, the event has grown and expanded to include downtown businesses, the Waukee Area Arts Council, trolley rides, scavenger hunts, a tree lighting and more throughout the historic downtown triangle.

However, in an effort to maintain social distancing amid the recent pandemic, this year’s Dec. 4 event will instead take place at the Waukee Public Works Building. The event will be hosted as a drive-thru only event and will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have local support from Charter Bank, Echo’s Cookies Shop and Mi-Fiber. I’m excited that we’ll be able to continue a longstanding Waukee tradition by welcoming Santa to town. We are doing our best to make the most of the circumstances and hope that we’ll have many families join us for the event,” Waukee Parks and Recreation Department Supervisor Danae Edwards said.

The Waukee Parks and Recreation Department will begin Friday evening with a virtual tree lighting ceremony via their Facebook page. Until 8 p.m., participants can then remain in their vehicles as they drive through to receive goodies, see Santa and view an ice sculptor demonstration. Those interested in receiving goodie bags are encouraged to register online.

“Waukee is a fast growing community and with our events we try to maintain a sense of community where you can see friends and neighbors joining together to celebrate. WinterFest this year is no exception, with modifications we are still trying to give residents, especially the kids, a sense of normalcy by kicking off the holidays with a fun, family-friendly event. Hopefully seeing Santa will bring cheer into their lives,” Edwards said.

In addition, Waukee residents can also enter a community-wide Holiday Lights Contest by Sunday, Nov. 29. More information regarding these recent changes can be viewed on the Waukee Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.