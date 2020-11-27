This is Adel moves Holiday Home Tour to a virtual format

T.K. West

Correspondent

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce has recently announced the cancellation of both its tree lighting event and scavenger hunt due to the impact of COVID-19.

Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce President Deb Bengtson said that the decision came after Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation that was effective starting on Nov. 17. Bengtson said that with the outdoor gatherings restricted to 30 people or less, the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce made this decision regarding its Hometown Holiday Celebration Events.

“Due to COVID 19 the holidays will look different this year but we will still have our Adel holiday spirit. Remember to Shop Local and Support our Local Businesses during this time,” Bengtson said.

However, the This Is Adel Committee will continue to host their 2nd Annual Holiday Home Tour at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Although other civic organizations have hosted this event in the past, the This Is Adel Committee brought back the tour last year as a way to showcase Adel throughout the holidays.

Co-chair Eva Helps says that even though it is only their second year bringing the tour back to life, committee members love hearing all the memories from those who have lived in Adel for many years.

“We felt it was important, especially with all of the distancing of COVID, to keep the home tour tradition going and keeping our community connected to the charm and small town feel of Adel,” Helps said. “We are eager to share the hard work of the homes and generosity of our sponsors with everyone who wants to get a little holiday spirit going this time of year in a safe way, that also connects us with our community.”

This year’s tour will feature three very unique homes, including a cozy cabin decorated in a country Christmas vibe, a new construction home with a more traditional and modern feel and a historic home with original woodworking and features that will be decorated in a vintage Victorian style.

With the event going virtual, Helps says that it is going to be a more intimate setting, with viewers sitting with family and friends while watching the tour from the comfort of their own home. She also says that viewers will be able to ask live questions throughout the streamed video, with committee members doing their best to answer as the tour takes place.

“This year will be amazing, with each home host telling their favorite Christmas traditions and pieces of the home as we walk through their decorated rooms. It will be a personal tour of all the details and history of the families and homes,” Helps said.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit the ThisIsAdel Facebook page. Once the tickets are ordered participants receive a confirmation email showing the purchase before receiving a link to view the live stream tour on the day of the event.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to help support local Adel businesses and events, such as future Holiday Home Tours. This Is Adel is also starting a garden tour this spring along with other exciting ventures that will help lift up Adel and its local businesses.

“We felt this was a perfect, but untraditional, way to keep the tour rolling. On top of the idea that so many are going to be home and wanting to still make the holidays eventful and fun,” This Is Adel Co-Chair Valerie Sutton said. “We want to encourage our community to connect with one another, get to know each other, and welcome each other into their homes.”