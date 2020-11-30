Redfield First Responders and Fire Department donate AED to Redfield Medical Clinic

Submitted by Redfield Medical Clinic

The Redfield Medical Clinic thanks the Redfield First Responders and Fire Department for donating a new Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) to the clinic.

Applied in a timely manner an AED can shock a heart into a normal rhythm after it has gone into a life threatening rhythm. Redfield Emergency Medical Services (EMS) President Obadiah Meyers and Redfield Fire Chief Mike Short secured an EMS grant to fund the donation. Importantly, Redfield EMS will ensure the regular maintenance of the AED.

"This new AED at the clinic will give us the best chance of resuscitating someone who has collapsed due a life threatening heart rhythm before irreversible damage occurs and it is too late to save a life," said Redfield Medical Clinic PA Ed Friedmann. "The Redfield EMS volunteer teams provide invaluable life saving emergency services to our community. We are very lucky to have such dedicated citizens who go above and beyond the call of duty in our town. I thank them for their ongoing essential services and their generous donation to our clinic."