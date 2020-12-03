COVID-19 alters holiday activities around Dallas County

Staff Report

Waukee WinterFest on Wheels

6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at Waukee Public Works Building.

The typical WinterFest event is being switched up to “WinterFest on Wheels” this year. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Waukee Public Works Building. Santa Claus and his helpers will hand out treats and goodies as visitors drive through one of the building’s vehicle bays. Participants will stay in their vehicles. Registration for the goodie bags and books is now full. However, anyone can drive through Friday's WinterFest event and wave at Santa, see the ice sculptor, get to-go soup, cocoa and popcorn from Echo's Cookies, while supplies last. You do not need to be registered to drive through. Find more information at https://www.waukee.org/476/WinterFest-on-Wheels.

Van Meter Santa Tour

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 around Van Meter.

The Van Meter Fire Department will be giving Santa a tour of the town from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Listen for the siren and be sure to wave to Santa as he rides by.

Van Meter Kids Gift Day

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Van Meter United Methodist Church.

2020 is a different year for sure, but there are still families in need. Instead of the usual Kids Shopping Day, the Baptist and Methodist Churches of Van Meter have Venmo, Kids-Shopping-Day-VM, and Go Fund Me, Van Meter Kids Shopping Day - 2020 Style, accounts setup for monetary donations – all monies are used to purchase gift cards for local families in need. A drive-thru Kids Gift Day will also be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Van Meter Methodist Church. Come get a goodie bag of crafts for the kids to make as gifts, along with treats for them.

Drive-Thru Van Meter Winter Market

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Veterans Reception Center.

The 2020 Van Meter Winter Market has been converted into a drive-thru market. Pre-orders are highly encouraged. Find more details about the vendors, pre-orders and a map for driving through the market at https://www.facebook.com/vanmeterfarmersmarket or https://www.facebook.com/events/657147228517755/. For those shopping the Drive-Thru Van Meter Winter Market should remain in their vehicle. Vendors (wearing masks) will come to the car window to help community members make purchases.

Adel Candy Cane Christmas With Santa

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Harmony Hall, Adel.

Thanks to Adel Kiwanis and a few of his Elves, Santa is able to visit the community of Adel safely. Santa will be at his Candy Cane stand, safely behind his magical North Pole sheet of ice to protect all, from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Harmony Hall. Heather Schroeder Photography will be taking photos and photos will be available for download. Free-will donations to the Adel Kiwanis will be taken to help with projects for the children in the ADM community.

Woodward Holiday Tree Lighting

6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Centennial Plaza on the corner of Main and W 3rd.

Community members are invited to help welcome the holiday season to Woodward during the Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Centennial Plaza. At 6 p.m., Santa Claus will arrive at the plaza with the help of the Woodward Fire Department. Santa will then visit with children outside after the tree is lit, while maintaining social distancing. The Woodward Lions Club will be serving hot chocolate and hot apple cider at the plaza. No cookies or books will be available this year because of safety concerns. Social distancing and masks are required.

Adel Holiday Home Tour

4-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

This is Adel will host the virtual Adel Holiday Home Tour, which will feature three unique homes, on Dec. 6. This year's event is being presented by Rebecca Zoet from This New Old House. Each ticket will give participants access to this year's tour. Each ticket holder will receive an email at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 with a link to watch. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/ThisisAdel1847. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adel-holiday-home-tour-virtual-tour-tickets-127359763481.

Grimes Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at Grimes South Sports Complex.

Join the Grimes Chamber and Economic Development for the first ever Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration event on Sunday, Dec. 6. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be driving around Grimes from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 before the Holiday Celebration begins at the Grimes South Sports Complex. Bring the kids to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy activities including trivia, gift bags, tree voting contest, holiday lights and music. Make sure to bring along your letters to Santa for his little helpers to pick up. For more information, visit www.grimesiowa.com.

De Soto Santa Claus Event

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 at De Soto Public School.

The annual party with the De Soto Library at the school has been updated for 2020. This year's event will feature a drive-up Santa Claus and Marshall viewing. The De Soto Fire Department and De Soto Police Department will have vehicles and personnel on hand as well.

Jingle Bell Store

The Friends of the Minburn Library are once again sponsoring the Jingle Bell Store this year. Children in the community can make an appointment during regular library open hours to choose a free gift for the adults and/or siblings in their household. Masks and social distancing are required. Nicole or one of the Friends will then wrap the gift(s) either immediately or shortly after. Delivery is available for the wrapped gifts if needed. For more information, contact the library or Melissa Timmer at melissatimmer@yahoo.com.