Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Nov. 16-23

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 16

A 30 year old male Adel resident was arrested for driving while barred. He was also cited for operation without registration card, fraudulent use of registration and driving while license under suspension.

A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant. The original charge was theft 2nd degree.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 20000 block of old Hwy 6. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $7,000. The vehicle was able to be driven away.

Nov. 17

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near R Ave and Post Hill Rd. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $2,000. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 13000 block of N Ave. There were no injuries reported within the vehicle and damage was estimated at $4,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 20000 clock of old Hwy 6 when he hit a deer. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $5,000.

An Adel driver left his vehicle on the shoulder portion of an on-ramp near mile marker 106, as it had broken down. Sometime between Nov. 16-17, the car was burglarized and hit by an unknown vehicle. Damage was estimated at $2,000 and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

An 18 year old Des Moines resident was arrested for carrying a weapon.

Nov. 18

A 20 year old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant. The original charge was identity theft.

A 48 year old Cambridge resident was arrested for contempt – violation of no contact/protective order.

A 38 year old male Peoria, Az. resident was arrested on a warrant for operating while under the influence 1st offense, assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of controlled substance.

A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole.

A 38 year old Minburn resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole.

Nov. 19

An 18 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for operation while under the influence 1st offense.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 29000 block of 190th St. Damage was estimated at $2,000. There were no injuries reported.

Driver one was driving a vehicle for Van Meter Fire Department, when he made a U-turn and collided with another unit from Van Meter Fire Department. Damage to both units was estimated at $6,500 and both vehicles were able to drive back to the Van Meter Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

A 21 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.

Nov. 20

A 41 year old Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was identity theft.

A 19 year old Booneville resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Dexter driver reported she was pulling into the parking lot of the Heartland Co-op of Dexter when she hit a phone pole. She drove from the scene and was on Interstate 80 when the deputy made contact with her. There were no injuries reported. Damage to her vehicle was estimated at $1,500. There was unknown damage to the pole.

A Grimes driver was traveling in the 17000 block of Wendover Ave when he hit some washboards in the road. This caused him to loss control of his truck. He went into the ditch, ran over a fence and hit a pole. His vehicle then came to rest on its side. There were no injuries reported and damage is estimated at $10,000.

A 47 year old male Sioux City resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 2nd degree and criminal mischief 3rd degree.

Nov. 21

A 34 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for 2 counts of criminal mischief 3rd degree.

A 30 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A 51 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant.

A 39 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief 3rd degree assault.

Driver one was stopped for a stop sign on the exit ramp of I80 at the 110 mile marker, when driver two bumped into the back of her vehicle. No injuries were reported and damage to vehicle one was estimated at $1,500. Damage to vehicle two was estimated at $1,500. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on I80, near the 111 mile marker. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $8,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 14000 block of Hwy 141. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $7,500. The driver arranged for a private tow.

A 27 year old male Waukee resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 2nd offense

Nov. 22

A 21 year old male Ames resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

Nov. 23

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of Hwy 169. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $8,000. The driver made arrangements for a private tow.