Wreaths Across America makes modifications for 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

Submitted by Wreaths Across America at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

Wreaths Across America at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery will look different as COVID-19 precautions will be taken.

Organizers said the event must adhere to National Centers for Disease Control, Iowa Department of Public Health and new State of Iowa guidelines for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 that states no more than 30 individuals may attend outdoor events. The decision has been made to eliminate the large number of volunteers. Volunteers will not be placing the wreaths at each headstone during the 2020 event.

Wreaths instead will be placed at each gravesite prior to Saturday, Dec. 19, which is "National Wreaths Across America Day.” Families, friends and the general public are welcome at the cemetery on Saturday to visit the gravesites of their loved ones and see the wreaths. Social distancing guidelines should be followed and masks must be worn at all times.

In lieu of the usual live ceremony, a virtual ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, which can be viewed live online.

"We look forward to 2021, when we can return to the traditional Wreaths Across America Ceremony," said Patrick Palmersheim, coordinator for Wreaths Across America Iowa Veterans Cemetery, in a release. "It will bring great pride and joy to again welcome all the families and volunteers back to honor the men and women that served our country."