ADM Drama Department to present virtual streamed fall productions Dec. 18-20

Submitted by ADM Schools

ADEL – The cast and crew of ADM Drama's fall one-acts, "Please Don't Be My Drama Teacher" and "The Audition" have recorded their shows for the first-ever virtual, streamed production. These comedic shows will be available for streaming the weekend of Dec. 18-20 through Broadway on Demand (Broadwayondemand.com).

“The students are happy to have a chance to perform in spite of the additional challenges the Coronavirus pandemic presents,” Director Molly Longman explained. “We selected plays that allow for actors to stay distanced on the stage and ran masked small group rehearsals and establishing blocking that keeps actors distanced to allow them to perform unmasked for the recording sessions.”

Longman said, “After a disappointing spring with a canceled show, ADM Drama produced two one-act comedies.” The first show, "Please Don't be my Drama Teacher" by Bradley Walton, tells the story of a group of high school students whose beloved director has abandoned them for a job on Broadway. Their school refuses to spend money on hiring a new director, so they are left to interview a (very eccentric) group of their current teachers to choose the best fit. Senior Paige Jansen and junior Jordan Chapman are featured as the lead players.

In the second show, "The Audition" by Don Zolidis, the situation is flipped and it is the students who are under scrutiny. The school's director, played by junior Dylan Ingram, and the stage manager, played by senior Sean Whitson, are managing a challenging and zany group of starlets seeking roles in their production of "A Chorus Line." Drama (and laughs) ensues.

"Please Don't Be My Drama Teacher" by Bradley Walton and "The Audition" by Don Zolidis will be available to stream any time Dec. 18-20 through the Broadway on Demand streaming service. Tickets are $5 individual or $10 household viewing fee. The option of prepaying ahead of those dates is also available. The viewing fee goes to ADM Drama.

The ADM show-specific link is: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/muTmsn77MVzt-the-audition-by-don-zolidis--please-dont-be-my-drama-teacher--adel-desoto-minburn-high-school

For more information contact Molly Longman, ADM Drama Director, at ADM High School, 515-993-4584 or email at mlongman@adm.k12.ia.us.