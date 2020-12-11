Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Nov. 25 - Dec. 6

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 25

A 62 year old male Adel resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Driver one was traveling east bound at about the 109 mile marker of I-80 when he slowed for an accident. His car was struck from behind by driver two. Neither occupants sustained any injuries and damage to vehicle one was estimated at $2,000. Vehicle two sustained approximately $2,000 damage. Driver two was cited for failure to stop with assured clear distance.

Nov. 27

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 17000 block of Highway 141. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $3,500. The driver was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.

A Clive driver was traveling in the 33000 block of K Ave when he slowed and pulled onto the shoulder. The soft shoulder cause him to slowly roll the van into the ditch. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Damage was estimated at $10,000.

Nov. 28

A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was public intoxication.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 28000 block of 322nd Place. There were no injuries and damage was estimated at $4,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 169. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $3,000.

Nov. 29

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 16000 block of N Ave. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $3,500.

Nov. 30

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Hwy 44. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $2,000.

A 37 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested for child endangerment.

Dec. 2

A 53 year old male Perry resident was arrested for assault and interference with official acts.

A 61 year old male Ames resident was arrested for violation of no contact/protective order – contempt.

A 35 year old male Osceola resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was burglary – 2nd degree and eluding.

Dec. 4

A 46 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 2nd offense.

Dec. 5

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 17000 block of Old Highway 6. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $4,000.

A 30 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment – 1st degree.

Dec. 6

A juvenile driver was traveling in the 29000 block of 330th street when he says he swerved to avoid a deer. His vehicle went into the ditch and back out, before it broke down on the side of the road. There were no injuries and damage was estimated at $5,000. The juvenile was cited for not having a license to drive.