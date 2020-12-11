Waukee snow emergency parking ban declared

Submitted by City of Waukee

The City of Waukee is declaring that a Snow Emergency Parking Ban will go into effect on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12 a.m. and will remain in effect until Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. Please do not park on City streets during this time.

The parking ban applies to all streets in Waukee to allow for effective and safe snow removal. Per Waukee Municipal Code §502.17, vehicles in violation of the parking ban are subject to a $25 fine and/or towing. Learn more and/or subscribe to text alerts.