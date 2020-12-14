ADM Scholarship Foundation announces December Students of the Month
Wear your mask, wash your hands, stay at home, don’t shake hands, do the elbow bump, social distance, virtual learning. Did you ever think you would consider facial masks for stocking stuffers at Christmas? Everyone agrees that 2020 has been the most unique year of our lifetime. Hopefully we can see a light at the end of the tunnel and be ready to welcome 2021.
A special recognition to the ADM teachers and administration for their commitment to our schools and our students. The doors have been kept open and everyone is working through the changes in our education during this pandemic. And to the students who have remained flexible and accepting of the changes, we salute you.
The local businesses, who each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation, and the Foundation want to honor the following students for their achievements and being named the December Students of the Month.
Student of the Month
Cole Williamson — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Isabella Bennetti and Phillip Annear
Fine Arts
Yearbook, Newspaper — Allison Poch and Aaron Teckenburg — Lincoln Savings Bank
Wrestling
Nathan Royer — Adel Health Mart
Wrestling Cheer
Addison Kuonen — Fareway
Boys Basketball
Dylan Anderson — Patrick’s Restaurant
Girls Basketball
Aniston Smith — Azalea Lane Boutique
Basketball Cheer
Alexa Teckenburg — Adel TV and Appliance
Dance
Kala Watson — Core Physical Therapy
A special thank you to all the supporters of the ADM Scholarship Foundation for their contributions to the scholarship program. The ADM Seniors who are planning to attend post-secondary institutions or a qualified training program may apply to receive a scholarship. Announcement of the recipients is made each year at commencement.
All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide these scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500.
More information may be found on the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.