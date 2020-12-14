ADM Scholarship Foundation announces December Students of the Month

Submitted by ADM Scholarship Foundation

Wear your mask, wash your hands, stay at home, don’t shake hands, do the elbow bump, social distance, virtual learning. Did you ever think you would consider facial masks for stocking stuffers at Christmas? Everyone agrees that 2020 has been the most unique year of our lifetime. Hopefully we can see a light at the end of the tunnel and be ready to welcome 2021.

A special recognition to the ADM teachers and administration for their commitment to our schools and our students. The doors have been kept open and everyone is working through the changes in our education during this pandemic. And to the students who have remained flexible and accepting of the changes, we salute you.

The local businesses, who each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation, and the Foundation want to honor the following students for their achievements and being named the December Students of the Month.

Student of the Month

Cole Williamson — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Isabella Bennetti and Phillip Annear

Fine Arts

Yearbook, Newspaper — Allison Poch and Aaron Teckenburg — Lincoln Savings Bank

Wrestling

Nathan Royer — Adel Health Mart

Wrestling Cheer

Addison Kuonen — Fareway

Boys Basketball

Dylan Anderson — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Basketball

Aniston Smith — Azalea Lane Boutique

Basketball Cheer

Alexa Teckenburg — Adel TV and Appliance

Dance

Kala Watson — Core Physical Therapy

A special thank you to all the supporters of the ADM Scholarship Foundation for their contributions to the scholarship program. The ADM Seniors who are planning to attend post-secondary institutions or a qualified training program may apply to receive a scholarship. Announcement of the recipients is made each year at commencement.

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide these scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500.

More information may be found on the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.