ADM Drama Department presents virtual productions Dec. 18-20

Submitted by ADM Drama Department

ADEL - The cast and crew of ADM Drama’s fall one-acts, "Please Don't Be My Drama Teacher" and "The Audition" have recorded their shows for the first-ever virtual, streamed production. These comedic shows will be available for streaming from Dec. 18-20 through Broadway on Demand (Broadwayondemand.com).

"Please Don't be my Drama Teacher" by Bradley Walton, tells the story of a couple of high school students who interview a (very eccentric) group of teachers to become the new drama teacher. In the second show, "The Audition" by Don Zolidis, the school's director and the stage manager are managing a challenging and zany group of starlets seeking roles in a production of "A Chorus Line." Drama (and laughs) ensues.

"Please Don't Be My Drama Teacher" by Bradley Walton and "The Audition" by Don Zolidis will be available to stream any time Dec. 18-20 through the Broadway on Demand streaming service. Tickets are $5 individual or $10 household viewing fee. The viewing fee goes to ADM Drama.

The ADM show-specific link is: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/muTmsn77MVzt-the-audition-by-don-zolidis--please-dont-be-my-drama-teacher--adel-desoto-minburn-high-school

For more information contact Molly Longman, ADM Drama Director, at ADM High School, 515-993-4584 or email at mlongman@adm.k12.ia.us.