Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Dec. 6-14

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 6

A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for possession drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, criminal mischief 5th degree and carrying weapons.

Dec. 9

A 25 year old St. Paul, MN resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 2nd degree, possession of burglars tools and possession of controlled substance.

A 34 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms. The original charge was theft 3rd degree.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on I-80 near the 111 mile marker. Damage was estimated at $10,000 and there were no injuries reported.

A 34 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for assault.

Dec. 10

A 27 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance – marijuana.

A 31 year old male Stuart resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.

A 45 year old male Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.

A Des Moines driver and passenger were traveling in the 28000 block of S Ave when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle came back onto the roadway and entered the east ditch facing east. Damage was estimated at $3,000 and both parties were transported to Broadlawns Hospital by EMS.

Dec. 11

A 35 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.

A 26 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operate vehicle without owners consent.

Driver one was driving westbound on 240th Street, at W Ave, when she stopped to turn. Driver two was behind her and made an evasive maneuver to avoid debris in the roadway when he rear-ended driver one. Vehicle one was towed from the scene with an estimated $8,000 damage. Vehicle two was driven away from the scene with approximately $4,500 damage. No injuries were reported.

A Panora driver was traveling on 240th St, near T Ave, when he lost control of his vehicle due to weather conditions. The vehicle went into a ditch and rolled onto its top. The driver was not injured and the vehicle sustained approximately $8,000 in damage.

Dec. 12

A Des Moines driver was traveling east on Hwy 141 at 160th Street, when he lost control of the vehicle due to weather conditions. He slid through the intersection, into the westbound lanes and into the opposite ditch. He was able to get the vehicle out of the ditch and was not injured. The vehicle sustained approximately $4,000.

A St. Paul, MN driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when his vehicle came into contact with the cable barrier on the side of the road. There was an estimated $3,000 damage to the vehicle and it was towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Dec. 14

Driver one was traveling east on Hwy 141 at 190th street, when he was hit by a vehicle driven by driver two. Driver two was traveling west and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. There were no injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $8,000. Damage to vehicle two was estimated at $4,500. Driver two was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.

A 42 year old Bedford resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while barred.

A 46 year old Omaha, NE resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 55 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation Terms.