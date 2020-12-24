Dallas County employees help spread cheer through donations to local organizations

Submitted by Midwest Family Lending

ADEL – In the understatement of the year, 2020 has been incredibly difficult for many. Employees of a Central Iowa mortgage lender wanted to help end it on a positive note and make the Christmas season a bit brighter. Each of the local business’ employees has selected an organization or family they’d like to support with a $1,000 gift throughout the 25 days of Christmas through a project they’ve called “SpreadCheer.”

Seven Dallas County residents, mortgage loan originators Eric Schepers, Mark Engleman, Molly Maguire, Sara Fuller, Mike Draisey, Jason Pleggenkuhle and company president Chuck West, have selected local charities and families in need through the program. And three Dallas County charities — Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Crisis Intervention & Advocacy Center in Adel and Van Meter Athletic Booster Club’s “Bulldog Boost” have been selected as recipients.

“As a Backpack program volunteer, I’ve heard firsthand the stories of how important these meals are to food-insecure children in our community,” said Eric Schepers, who chose to SpreadCheer to Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Adel. “No one wants children in our community to go hungry. When I first started to help, I wasn’t aware of how large of a need there was — and that need is greater today than it has ever been. That’s why it is so important to continue to support this wonderful program.”

Here's a list of the other #SpreadCheer recipients, with Dallas County organizations or indivuduals in bold:

Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Adel

University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital (UIHC)’s Child Life program

The Foxhoven Family of Des Moines

Angels for Sam

An Altoona Family

Van Meter Athletic Boosters’ Bulldog Boost

Patriot Guard Riders of Iowa

The Grav Family of Dell Rapids, SD

Food Bank of Siouxland

Little Al Foundation

Camp Quaker Heights

Angels Among Us (Omaha)

Jackson Township Fire Department

The Free Store

Crisis Intervention & Advocacy Center

Cole Williamson of Adel

Bidwell Riverside Center/DMARC

Warrior Peyton of Norwalk

The Johansen Family of Urbandale

Scottish Rite Foundation of Omaha

Central Iowa FCA’s Training Table program

Fresh Start (Lincoln)

10 Oakridge Families in Need

Process Skateboard Ministry (Rapid City, SD)

Light the Night|Leukemia & Lymphoma Society-for The Quinn Family of Omaha

Visit http://blog.midwestfamilylending.com/merry-christmas-how-our-elves-spreadcheer-this-season to learn the stories behind each recipient and why they were selected. Midwest Family Lending’s employees have been encouraging others to share these throughout the month on social media.

“Though we know monetary donations are important to many struggling as a result of the pandemic, we truly believe the long-term benefit is growing the awareness of these incredible organizations and people,” said Chuck West, president of Midwest Family Lending.

Midwest Family Lending is a local mortgage company committed to creating customers for life and to community impact. Check out the company's calendar to learn more about the great causes it has supported this year through its MFLCares program.

“I’d like to thank these amazing families and organizations for sharing their stories with us this Christmas season,” West said. “The daily examples of compassion, sacrifice and perseverance have been truly inspirational. We are surrounded by communities made up of incredible people, and I‘ve been reminded of that each day this month.”