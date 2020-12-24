Light the Town Challenge leads to creative displays throughout Van Meter

T.K. West

Correspondent

This year, the Van Meter Community Development Corporation hosted its first annual Light the Town Challenge starting Dec. 4 and running through Jan. 4. As part of the challenge community members were encouraged to decorate their home, business or a city approved area of town. Judging then began that first Friday evening, with around 19 locations participating in the overall event.

Runner-up participant Adam Coyle said that his favorite part of the competition not only included building his own displays but also seeing neighbor kids get excited about the different parts of his designs.

“We already have an amazing community, but events like this bring us together to have some fun competition and enhance the Christmas spirit in and around Van Meter,” Coyle said. “I am competitive by nature, love lots of Christmas lights and felt it would be a fun thing for our community.”

Runner-up Andrew Fischer, on the other hand, says that his inspiration comes from his wife, Katie’s, family. For as long as Fischer has known her parents, his in-laws have always covered their home with white icicle lights. Fischer says that when he and Katie bought their first home together, they made it a priority to emulate her parents’ decorations as much as possible.

“The best part of participating in the challenge was seeing the community embrace the idea, and really run with it. It’s so awesome to see so many homes in town covered with Christmas lights, and really brightening up a dark time of the year,” Fischer said.

Runner-up Kevin Hess also said that while it is a lot of work, he enjoys providing the entertainment for the community. Hess first started putting up lights and music over a decade ago as a way to design something he could work on with his sons. Hess says that it is his goal each year to have something new, whether that be a song, lights, or fixtures.

“With everything that is going on right now, we wanted to be a part of a community event that brought the town together,” Hess said. “Light the Town Challenge was a fun and new way to provide that sense of community Van Meter is so well known for.”

The first-ever grand prize winner of the Light the Town Challenge event was announced via Facebook on Dec. 5 to be Kim and Jason Barney. The Barney family has been decorating their home in red and white lights for over a decade now, with Kim Barney stating that she has always been drawn to really classic light displays.

Barney also likes finding or creating unique items that you wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else, such as the bulldogs flying Santa’s sleigh. These bulldogs not only represent the mascot of the Van Meter Community School District but also each of their five children.

“Van Meter is an amazing little town filled with amazing people. There was so much buzz over this event and really good camaraderie amongst neighbors. Whether you were an entrant or just enjoyed the lights, the event brought joy to those involved and connected the town during a year filled with isolation,” Barney said.

For a guided tour of all of the Light the Town Challenge participants, visit the Van Meter Community Development Corporation - VMCDC Facebook page.