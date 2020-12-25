Adel Police Report: Dec. 1-12
12-1-20
Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 500 block of Van Fossen Ln. Nothing taken.
Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 1500 block of HyVue St. Nothing taken.
12-3-20
Accident: Driver one was traveling southbound in the 1500 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Driver two entered the highway, striking vehicle one. Damages estimated at $13,000.
12-4-20
Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported criminal mischief in the 700 block of S. 12th St. Damages estimated at $50.
Arrest: A 35 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for trespass.
12-6-20
Arrest: A 31 year old female Marlborough, NH resident was arrested on an out of state warrant for possession of controlled substance and on an Adel charge of fugitive from ustice.
12-7-20
Arrest: A 40 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12-9-20
Accident: A vehicle driven by a Perry driver was backing out of a parking spot in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. when it struck a parked vehicle owned by an Adel resident. Damages estimated at $1,700.
12-12-20
Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested on Adel warrants for harassment and disorderly conduct.
Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested on Dallas County warrants for failure to appear, original charge of assault and failure to appear, original charge of trespass.