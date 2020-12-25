Adel Police Report: Dec. 1-12

Submitted by Adel Police Department

12-1-20

Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 500 block of Van Fossen Ln. Nothing taken.

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 1500 block of HyVue St. Nothing taken.

12-3-20

Accident: Driver one was traveling southbound in the 1500 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Driver two entered the highway, striking vehicle one. Damages estimated at $13,000.

12-4-20

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported criminal mischief in the 700 block of S. 12th St. Damages estimated at $50.

Arrest: A 35 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for trespass.

12-6-20

Arrest: A 31 year old female Marlborough, NH resident was arrested on an out of state warrant for possession of controlled substance and on an Adel charge of fugitive from ustice.

12-7-20

Arrest: A 40 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

12-9-20

Accident: A vehicle driven by a Perry driver was backing out of a parking spot in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. when it struck a parked vehicle owned by an Adel resident. Damages estimated at $1,700.

12-12-20

Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested on Adel warrants for harassment and disorderly conduct.

Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested on Dallas County warrants for failure to appear, original charge of assault and failure to appear, original charge of trespass.