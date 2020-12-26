Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Dec. 15-20

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 15

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 26000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported at the 114 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

Dec. 16

A 27 year old male Cedar Rapids resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 2nd degree.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 22800 block of Hwy 44. Damage was estimated at $5,000 and the vehicle was towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported.

A 20 year old male Bouton resident was arrested for harassment – 2nd degree.

Dec. 17

A 67 year old male Berwick resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 32 year old female Earlham resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Des Moines driver was traveling northbound on Wendover Ave when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went into the ditch and then rolled on to its top. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $20,000. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

A 42 year old male Yale resident was arrested for driving while barred.

Dec. 18

A Perry woman reported that her vehicle was parked in the parking lot at 13500 I Ct., Perry. A driver was backing out of his parking spot right next to vehicle one, when he struck her vehicle. Damage was estimated to vehicle one at $2,500 and vehicle two received $3,000 damage.

A 38 year old Des Moines resident was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

Dec. 19

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 141. Damage was estimated at $6,000 and no injuries were reported.

A 40 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operating while under the influence 2nd offense.

A 30 year old female Jefferson resident was arrested for driving while barred, controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drug, failure to affix drug stamp. She was also cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Dec. 20

A 21 year old female Adel resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense, possession of controlled substance – marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for open container.

A 45 year old male Perry resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense. He was also cited for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked and failure to provide proof of financial liability.