A chapter closes as Paula James gets set to retire from Adel Public Library

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

Walking into the Adel Public Library in the morning, Paula James enjoyed the quiet before the day began. She had been doing this, knowing every day was going to be new and different, since the mid-1990s. It was always fun for her to see who came into the library each day. That will change as her official retirement date, Dec. 31, is quickly approaching.

“I turned 62 last April,” James said. “I have a group of high school friends and we all decided to retire together. We are planning a special trip next year in celebration of us all retiring.”

As a little girl, James wanted to be a teacher and later attended DMACC for a time. She married her husband Daniel and started her family. Her three sons, Aaron (Erika), Drew (Mary) and Alex (Amelia) are now grown and married. She is a grandmother to seven grandsons.

“I had numerous part-time jobs in Adel while raising my family,” James said.

When she was working part-time at the library and courthouse, the board president of the De Soto library asked her if she would consider applying to their library. This ultimately started her director career. She was a clerk at the Adel library before becoming the library director in August of 1999.

“I wanted to work in my hometown and not have to drive to Des Moines,” James said. “I also felt I could be more involved in my children’s education because I was closer to them while working in Adel.”

She worked a 40-hour work week plus numerous evening hours for meetings, programs and fundraisers. Her job duties included administrative duties, management of staff, annual budgets, building maintenance, program planning, story time, all of the children’s programs and one of her favorite duties, ordering books.

“We have a fun week during the Sweet Corn Festival,” James said. “We have a LEGO contest, tea party and our annual foundation book sale.”

James shared that all 12 libraries in the county are appreciative of the three elected supervisor’s generosity to the Dallas County Library Association.

“We present a yearly budget request to them [supervisors],” she said. “Our association has created two events for all library patrons in our county. We have a Toddler Fest every May, which has been very successful. Our second event is Dallas County Reads.”

During Dallas County Reads, a book is chosen for everyone to read and then the author comes and gives a book talk. Dallas County funds both events.

“We are planning on a teen event in the near future,” James said. "We have had numerous programs that were so much fun.”

The library had a card display built from the Guinness Book of World Record card stacking holder, Bryan Berg, in 2000. They also had the Blank Park Zoo bring animals for the kids to touch.

“I even had a pie thrown in my face by a summer reading program winner,” she said.

Pat Torpy was board president and a second mother to James. Torpy was involved in hiring her. Lori Brocka was also a board president for many years.

“I could call either one of them for help and they always were willing to help me,” she said.

Cheryl Semerad, another mentor to James, was their first foundation president and was instrumental in all aspects of building the new library.

“I was hired to help build a new library,” James said. “I knew people in the community and the board that hired me liked that about me.”

James shared that Mayor Jim Peters has always been supportive and has said the nicest things about the library.

“We had some memorable events while fundraising for the new library,” she said. “The past governor’s wife, Christie Vilsack, came to an event. She loves libraries and helped us raise money.”

“Harry Stine of Stine Seed was asked to donate money and he said no at first,” James said. “We went to him again and he said he would give money if we could match his amount.”

They built the library in three stages and finished it completely in 2012. She shared it took many years of fundraising to complete it and it was a good feeling when it was finally done.

“My sister, Andrea, pointed out to me recently that this library is my legacy and she is right,” James said.

With all the memorable events and moments, there were also some challenges, including budget issues.

“We had to make budget cuts a few years ago and that was difficult,” James said. “That hasn’t been a problem the last few years though. I also say that I love books, but maintaining the building was challenging at times. We have had some heating and cooling issues over the years.”

Every year, all of the city departments worked together to balance their own budgets to help overcome some of these challenges.

“We have a great council and city staff that works well together and we all are team players,” she said.

Over the years, James wanted their patrons of all ages to love the library as much as she did, through reading and programming.

“Books mean everything to me!” James said. “It is so important to read and to enjoy reading for knowledge and pleasure.”

Sharing her love and passion for reading inspired her as a librarian. Besides reading, she loves to go to garage sales and antiquing. James is a 20-year Iowa Library Association member and recently the recipient of the key to the city.

“I have met so many wonderful patrons of all ages and I have been able to read so many great books,” James said. “The staff knows I like to read the books first!”

After her retirement, she would like to help the Friends of the Adel Public Library Foundation with fundraising. Her post retirement plans are currently on hold.

“I had planned to volunteer either at the school or with the different organizations in Adel, but now with COVID, there are not a lot of volunteer opportunities that I want to do at this time,” she said.

Trever Jayne, current Interim Library Director, will be taking over the director position. He is also an ADM graduate and has been an assistant to James for five years.

“I have watched children grow up and go off to college,” she said. “I have loved sharing my love of reading to all our patrons. I have worked with city leaders, library board members and different city and library staff over the years. I wouldn’t change anything. It has been a rewarding career.”

As this chapter closes, she will be able to look back on her career the same way she looked back at the library building every night, marveling at its beauty.

“[Adel] is a special town,” James said. "I have lifelong friends and I am glad I live here. I love our library and I am thankful for everything that I have been a part of."

Below is a list of James' favorite books:

Favorite Children’s Books

“Imogene’s Antlers” by David Small

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” by Mo Willems

“Just Grandma and Me” by Mercer Mayer

“Can You Make a Scary Face?” by Jan Thomas

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss

Favorite Young Adult Books

“The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins

“Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer

“The Adoration of Jenna Fox” by Mary E. Pearson

“The Name of the Star” by Maureen Johnson

“Bloody Jack” by L.A. Meyer

Favorite Adult Books

“Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon

“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson

“The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend” by Katarina Bivald

“One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich

All books by John Steinbeck, Lee Child, David Baldacci and David Rosenfelt

James said this could be a never-ending list!