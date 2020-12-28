Waukee declares snow emergency parking ban for Dec. 29-31

Submitted by City of Waukee

The City of Waukee is declaring that a Snow Emergency Parking Ban will go into effect in Waukee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. This parking ban will remain in effect through 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The parking ban applies to all streets in Waukee. The removal of vehicles from the streets allows crews to work on efficiently and safely clearing streets of snow; it also allows emergency vehicles accessible passage through City streets. Per Waukee Municipal Code §502.17, vehicles in violation of the parking ban are subject to a $25 fine and/or towing. Learn more and/or subscribe to text alerts.