City of Adel's Snow Emergency Parking Ban in effect from Dec. 29-31

Submitted by City of Adel

The City of Adel’s Snow Emergency Parking Ban will be in effect from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 through 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.

During the Snow Emergency, no person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley, or City-owned off-street parking area.

The parking ban enables our Public Works Department to conduct its snow removal activities safely and quickly.

Depending on the weather, this ban may be modified.