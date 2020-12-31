Dawes family of Adel selected as encore recipient of Midwest Family Lending’s #SpreadCheer campaign

Submitted by Midwest Family Lending

ADEL – Inspired by the stories of the 25 families and organizations selected by Midwest Family Lending through its #SpreadCheer campaign, Adel residents Chuck and Jean West wanted to kick off 2021 by announcing one additional recipient, the Dawes Family of Adel.

“Jean and I really enjoyed learning about all these awesome people and organizations — so much so that we’re adding one more,” said Chuck West, president of Midwest Family Lending, a local mortgage company. “The daily examples of compassion, sacrifice and perseverance have been truly inspirational. We are surrounded by communities made up of incredible people, and we’ve been reminded of that each day this past month.”

Laurie Dawes is a wife, mom, daughter, sister, nurse and Adel resident battling ALS. She’s spent many years caring for others. The Wests say now it’s time for the community to come together to support Dawes in her time of need.

“We’ve selected the Dawes family because we want them to know they have a community of support behind them as Laurie battles ALS,” Jean West says. “The medical bills, along with the living accommodations that come with ALS can become financial burdens on any family. But this burden doesn’t even compare to the emotional strains of living with the disease. We hope sharing their story spreads awareness of their situation and lifts them up with a little donation and a lot of love and prayers. Laurie has brightened many a room with her huge smile. We hope this will also bring a smile to her face!”

Learn more about Laurie’s story here: https://www.facebook.com/LD-Strong-105038288080202

Other Dallas County #SpreadCheer recipients included Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Adel, Van Meter Athletic Boosters’ Bulldog Boost, Crisis Intervention & Advocacy Center and Cole Williamson of Adel. Visit http://blog.midwestfamilylending.com/merry-christmas-how-our-elves-spreadcheer-this-season to learn the stories behind each recipient and why they were selected.