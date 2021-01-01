Adel Police Report: Dec. 17-20

Submitted by Adel Police Department

12-17-20

Accident: A hit and run accident was reported in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S., when a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and struck a parked vehicle. Damages estimated at $20.

Accident: Driver one was traveling eastbound in the 500 block of Greene St. Driver two pulled out and struck vehicle one. Estimated damages are $10,000.

12-18-20

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 200 block of S. 7th St. Damages estimated at $800.

Accident: Driver one was traveling eastbound in the 600 block of Greene St. Driver two pulled out and was struck by vehicle one. Estimated damages are $5,500.

12-20-20

Accident: An Adel driver was traveling northbound in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. when she lid off the roadway. Damages estimated at $1,500.