Open house for Dallas Center ice rink, shed set for Jan. 9

Submitted by Dallas Center Rotary Club

The open house for the Dallas Center Ice Rink and Ice Rink Shed has been set for Saturday, Jan. 9 in the new Heritage Park beside the intersection of 14th Street and Walnut Street in the heart of Dallas Center.

The ribbon will be cut at 10:15 a.m. to officially open the ice rink shed. The shed will loan skates and marshmallows will be roasted along with s'mores until at least 2 p.m.

The Dallas County Rotary Club plans to have the ice rink shed open for business every Wednesday afternoon and most weekends when the weather allows skating. It will be open at other times if volunteers are available.

Keep watching for more about the ice rink and ice shed at www.adelnews.com.