Adel Police Report: Dec. 21-28
Submitted by Adel Police Department
12-21-20
Arrest: A 38 year old male Redfield resident was arrested for assault, operating while intoxicated and driving under suspension.
12-22-20
Burglary: An Adel resident reported criminal mischief and burglary in the 2300 block of Greene St. Items and damages estimated at $646.
12-23-20
Theft: An Adel resident reported wire fraud in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Item estimated at $2,786.
Accident: Driver one was traveling westbound in the 1300 block of Main St. when he struck a vehicle owned by a Lindale, Texas resident. Estimated damages are $600.
12-28-20
Arrest: A 35 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on Dallas County warrants, original charges of Interference with official acts and driving under suspension.