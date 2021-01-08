Adel Police Report: Dec. 21-28

Submitted by Adel Police Department

12-21-20

Arrest: A 38 year old male Redfield resident was arrested for assault, operating while intoxicated and driving under suspension.

12-22-20

Burglary: An Adel resident reported criminal mischief and burglary in the 2300 block of Greene St. Items and damages estimated at $646.

12-23-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported wire fraud in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Item estimated at $2,786.

Accident: Driver one was traveling westbound in the 1300 block of Main St. when he struck a vehicle owned by a Lindale, Texas resident. Estimated damages are $600.

12-28-20

Arrest: A 35 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on Dallas County warrants, original charges of Interference with official acts and driving under suspension.