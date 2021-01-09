Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Dec. 22 - Jan. 3

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 22

A 20 year old Denison resident was arrested on a warrant.

A 22 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation terms.

A 32 year old female Austin, Ar, was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder and willful injury.

A 36 year old male resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 2nd degree and harassment/ 1st degree.

A female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft – 1st Degree.

A Dexter driver was traveling on old Hwy 6 when he turned onto Bear Creek Road. He cut the corner to close and hit the stop sign. No damage was reported to his car. There was an estimate of $150 damage to the stop sign. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 23

A 23 year old Des Moines resident was arrested for disorderly conduct and false information for citation.

Dec. 24

A 44 year old male Jamaica resident was arrested for driving while barred.

Dec. 25

A 45 year old female Ottumwa resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was interference with corrections official – assault and forgery.

Dec. 26

A 32 year old Atlantic resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 1st offense, interference with official acts – bodily injury, assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 27

A Fowlerville driver was traveling southbound on I Ave at the intersection of 365th St. She lost control on icy roadways and slid off the road, hitting some trees. The driver was not injured and damage was estimated at $3,000.

A Fort Collins, Co. driver was traveling westbound on I80 when they hit some ice. The vehicle rolled and came to rest against the guardrail. Damage was estimated at $15,000 and the occupants were transported to the hospital with injuries.

A Granger driver was traveling southbound on U Ave and failed to navigate the curve, causing the vehicle to go into the ditch. The driver was taking to the hospital by EMS. Another passenger was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Damage was estimated at $3,000.

A West Des Moines driver was traveling westbound on I80 when he lost control on an icy road and slid into the median, striking the guardrail. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $5,000.

Dec. 28

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Hwy 141. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $1,500.

Driver one was traveling on Hwy 141 at T Ave when he pulled to the right shoulder. He then made a left turn across both lanes and was struck by a semi driven by driver two. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $8,000. Damage to vehicle two was estimated at $15,000. Driver one was checked out at the scene by Dallas Co. EMS but not transported. Driver one was cited for making an unsafe left turn.

Dec. 29

An Adel driver was traveling on a river access road when she failed to navigate a turn onto 240th St, due to icy conditions. Her vehicle went into the ditch and hit a sign before coming to rest in the ditch. No one in the vehicle was injured and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Her vehicle had an estimated $10,000 in damage.

A 46 year old female Des Moines driver was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

Driver one was driving south on Beaver Ave in Bouton. He stopped for a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection. Because of blowing snow, he did not see driver two, on a UTV. Driver one hit the rear of the UTV. Damage to vehicle two, the UTV, was estimated at $500 and damage to vehicle one was estimated at $2,500. There were no injuries reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

Dec. 30

A 36 year old male Earlham resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 2nd offense and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons.

A West Des Moines driver was traveling in the 31000 block of 360th St, when she hit some ice and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ended up in the ditch. The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution. The other occupants of the car were uninjured. Damage was estimated at $750 and the vehicle was left until a private tow was arranged.

A 39 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.

A 49 year old male Kansas City, Mo. resident was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.

An Earlham driver was operating a snowmobile on Osage Ave approaching 360th St, when he lost control. The driver and a passenger on the snowmobile were transported to the hospital with injuries. Damage to the snowmobile was estimated at $3,000.

Dec. 31

A 21 year old Ames resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 1

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on N Ave. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $5,000.

A 56 year old male Carroll resident was arrested for consumption of alcohol In public place – 1st offense.

Jan. 2

A 26 year old female Ames resident was arrested for public intoxication.

A 29 year old male Adel resident was arrested for driving while barred.

Jan. 3

A 20 year old male Ankeny resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 1st offense. He was also cited for speeding and use electronic communication device.

A 41 year old female Dexter resident was arrested for violation of parole.