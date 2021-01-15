Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Jan. 4-11

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 4

A 27 year old male Adel resident was arrested for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while barred.

A 36 year old female Linden resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A Perry driver was driving eastbound on Hwy 141 when she struck a deer. She decided to turn around and go back home to get a different vehicle. While traveling westbound at a slow rate of speed, her vehicle was struck from behind driver two. There were no injuries reported in the accident, but due to a prior medical condition, one passenger was transported to Dallas County Hospital to be checked out. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $10,000 and it was towed from the scene. Damage to vehicle two was estimated at $10,000 and was towed from the scene.

A 31 year old male Norwalk resident was arrested for driving while barred.

Jan. 6

A 32 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was public intoxication.

Jan. 7

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 30500 block of Ute Ave. Damage was estimated at $6,000 and there were no injuries reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene privately.

A 39 year old male Jefferson resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 8

Driver one was driving in the 25000 block of Highway 141 when he slowed to turn into a private driveway. Driver two was following and was unable to avoid striking vehicle one due to other traffic. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $3,500 and damage to vehicle two was estimated at $3,500. There were no injuries reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. Driver two was issued a citation for failure to stop clear and assured distance.

Jan. 9

A 30 year old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court. The original charge was violation of no contact order – contempt.

A 30 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 2nd degree.

A 36 year old Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment – 3rd degree.

Jan. 10

A 25 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 3rd degree.

A Sioux Falls, SD driver was traveling in the 17000 block of Hwy 141 when he attempted to pull over on the shoulder. He pulled over too far and slide into the ditch, colliding with an electrical pole. Damage was estimated at $10,000. The driver was transported to Dallas Co Hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Jan. 11

A 24 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 2nd offense. He was also cited for failure to maintain control.