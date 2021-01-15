Dallas County blizzard updates: Schools, libraries close, parking bans in effect

From staff repots

A blizzard warning effect remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday for the western half of Iowa, including Dallas County.

Strong winds coupled with moderate to heavy snow in the forecast will make travel difficult if not impossible at times, with blowing snow reducing visibility. The warning urges drivers to take extra caution during Friday's commutes and says travel on Interstates 80 and 35 is expected to be significantly impacted.

Here's what you need to know across Dallas County. This file will be updated.

Minburn Public Library is closed

The Minburn Public Library announced it will be closed on Friday due to the weather.

More than 7 inches of snow reported in Adel

At 6 a.m. Friday, 5.1 inches of snow were reported at the Des Moines International Airport. Here are some other central Iowa totals:

Clive: 7 inches as of 8:35 a.m.

Adel: 7.2 inches as of 7:45 a.m.

Windsor Heights: 6.1 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Perry: 7.1 inches as of 7:20 a.m.

Ankeny: 6.9 inches as of 7 a.m.

Waukee: 6 inches as of 6 a.m.

— Isabella Rosario

Adel Public Library is closed

The library announced it will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15 because of weather.

Adel garbage collection delayed

Due to the blizzard conditions and continued snow plowing in the City of Adel, Ankeny Sanitation has delayed Friday’s residential garbage collection until Saturday.

Adel parking ban in effect

The City of Adel’s Snow Emergency Parking Ban went into effect from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. It will stay in effect through 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.

During the Snow Emergency, no person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley or City-owned off-street parking area.

The parking ban enables the City of Adel's Public Works Department to conduct its snow removal activities safely and quickly.

Depending on the weather, this ban may be modified.

Dallas Center City Hall closed

The city announced that due to the weather, city hall staff will not be in the office today but can be reached by e-mail. Payments can still be dropped in the box or paid online.

Dallas County schools are closed

School districts across the county have canceled school for Friday, Jan. 15.

De Soto City Hall closed

The city announced that due to the weather and road conditions De Soto City Hall will be closed today.

Waukee issues snow reminders

The city reminded residents that street parking is prohibited when the Snow Emergency Parking Ban is in effect. Sidewalks should be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours of the end of a weather event. Do not push snow from private property into the streets.

Waukee parking ban in effect

The City of Waukee's Snow Emergency Parking Ban went into effect at 12 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. This parking ban will remain in effect through Saturday, Jan. 16 at 12 p.m.

The parking ban applies to all streets in Waukee. The removal of vehicles from the streets allows crews to work on efficiently and safely clearing streets of snow; it also allows emergency vehicles accessible passage through City streets. Per Waukee Municipal Code §502.17, vehicles in violation of the parking ban are subject to a $25 fine and/or towing.

Waukee Public Library is closed

The library announced it will be closed on Jan. 15 due to inclement weather. The closure also includes curbside and lobby grab and go services.

NWS: West of Interstate Highway 35 still 'very hazardous'

While central and eastern Iowa are seeing improving visibility Friday morning, conditions west of Interstate Highway 35 “continue to be very hazardous,” said Mike Fowle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Visibilities along I-35 are down to half a mile and below a quarter mile at some NWS observation sites. The blizzard warning is expected to continue through early evening across that area, Fowle said, where strong winds and snowfall will persist.

The worst has passed in Des Moines, where inclement weather peaked overnight. As the wind subsides, the blizzard warning will likely be downgraded by the afternoon.

But blowing snow and potential freezing drizzle Des Moines means caution should still be exercised, Fowle said.

“The main thing is, if you don't have to travel today, travel would be discouraged,” Fowle said.

— Isabella Rosario

Iowa road conditions are hazardous

The National Weather Service warned Friday morning that travel should be restricted to emergencies only because of hazardous weather conditions.

Emergency dispatchers were reporting multiple vehicles in ditches.

According to Iowa 511, Interstate Highway south of Des Moines was completely covered with snow and blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions were possible. On I-35 north of Des Moines, the road was also completely covered. In far western Iowa, Interstate Highway 80 was partially covered with snow. However, roads conditions are worse farther east. Friday morning, the roadway was completely covered with snow from close to U.S. Highway 71, through metro Des Moines and nearly to Iowa City.

— Isabella Rosario

Winter driving tips

If you have to drive on slick roads during an Iowa winter, here are tips on how to more safely travel, courtesy of the Iowa Department of Transportation: